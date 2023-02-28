CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway Rebels Youth Football League has had a hard time finding sponsors since Hurricane Michael.

The storm swept away many of the businesses in the area, and now it’s up to the teams to raise money for necessities.

They currently need new football equipment like helmets and pads to keep up with safety protocols.

February 20th-April 20th players and league officials are collecting new and gently used shoes to turn in for profit.

The league is working with a company called ‘Funds 2 Orgs.’ Not only will Rebels players like Damien Toney benefit from the shoe donations, but so will people around the country in need who will actually receive the shoes.

“Last year whenever I played I had a helmet on and the snappers would not snap in and I had to get my coaches,” Toney said. “The coaches could barely do it to the point where it was bending the helmet.”

This shoe drive will help purchase an estimated $15,000 worth of equipment.

You can call (850) 866-9867 to set up a donation drop-off with the League President Jeff Beach.

Another option is to attend their big drop-off event at the Callaway Recreational Complex from 1-4 in the afternoon this Sunday, March 5th.

They will be setting up more drop-off events in the future. Click this link to follow their Facebook page and stay up-to-date on when and where they will be hosting these drop-offs.