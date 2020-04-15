Local yard concert allows for safe distancing for attendees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local group holding a concert right in their front yard while also allowing for social distancing for the attendees.

Members of the band ‘True Soul’ along with the help of DJ Jojo are performing a live concert every week at the corner of Headland Avenue and Baldwin Road in Panama City. The owners of the adjacent property gave clearance for those who wish to park near the concert and simply enjoy the music from a safe distance.

Glenn Belser of ‘True Soul’ who live streams each concert said the added parking area has been terrific.

“People are still able to listen live but now were offering this other spot over here for people to come and actually hear us and still practice social distancing. It’s a win-win for everybody,” explained Belser.

He also emphasized how great it has been to be able to perform and bring some fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s well worth it to me to see people smile. I’ve had people all around the country on my live feed having a good time with me so it’s been well worth it.”

The concerts which feature country, classic rock, R&B and more will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

