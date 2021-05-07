Local woman reflects on Mussett Bayou fire one year later

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It has been one year since the Mussett Bayou wildfire tore through 343 acres of land in the South Walton county area.

The fire destroyed 33 homes and damaged almost twice as many.

First responders said they still remember when the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2020.

Several homes on Woodshire Drive in Santa Rosa Beach were either destroyed or damaged in the fire, which began on Mussett Bayou Road.

Amy Baker said she had just moved in on Woodshire Drive four months earlier on New Years Day.

“Everything on my top floor was burned and everything on my bottom floor was just drenched,” she said.

Her next-door neighbor’s home caught on fire and was a total loss, which damaged the roof of her home and back kitchen area.

The house has since been repaired and Baker is back at home.

As for the rest of the street, sounds of chainsaws fill the air as other homes start to be rebuilt.

Baker said the fire has taught her an important lesson.

“It’s not about what you have, it’s the people in your life that you have,” she said. “So that’s what I take away from everything.”