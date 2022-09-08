BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The longest reigning monarch in the world, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96.

Cheryl Brown, a London native was deeply saddened by the news.

Brown was born in London and spent her childhood there. She had just visited Great Britain and was there for The Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

“Oh I was heartbroken,” Brown said. “I respected the queen so much I thought she was a lovely lady, and what she did for the British people. She was loved by everybody whatever age. And it is sad, but it is life. Anybody’s passing is hurtful, but she was truly a lady.”

Brown was four years old when her family moved out of London, but the royal family has been a major part of her life.



“We used to go back every two years and in childhood growing up when I started preschool we used to always sing ‘God Save The Queen’ every day and that was when you start the school, it was always ‘God Save The Queen,’ so I was always had that impregnated in my brain, but we always went to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle,” Brown said.

She even got the chance to meet Prince Charles and Princess Anne when she lived in Ireland.

Brown considers herself a royalist.



“A royalist is a person who believes in the royalty. A lot of Americans would say, ‘what is that?’ and I have enjoyed following the royal family tremendously. This year, we went to the jubilee and we were very lucky to have a hotel that was right beside the Buckingham Palace.”

Brown said, on Thursday, she lost a piece of her history.



“It has been part of my life you know I am 76 years old and it’s my era, my era is suddenly gone. My mother is not alive anymore, my brother and it is just all my history, and that is what is so sad, the history,” Brown said. “And when you lose older people, you can’t say ‘do you remember when,’ there is nobody left to back you up with that story.”

Brown said The Queen’s death was one of the most significant deaths of her lifetime.