ST. ANDREWS, Fla (WMBB) — Witches are putting away their broomsticks and dusting off their bikes for the annual Witches of St. Andrews Charity Bike Ride.

On October 29, 2022, the community is invited to bike or even walk the streets of St. Andrews to support pancreatic cancer research.

The local witches have been hosting this event for the past six years. It all started when their friend Doris Bowdoin was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer nearly a decade ago.

These days, Bowdoin bikes for those who still need help finding a cure or need support, as she celebrates eight years cancer-free.

The group visits local pancreatic cancer patients and fundraises to assist those suffering from the often deadly cancer.

This annual charity bike ride is how they raise money to support the cause all year long.

They ask the community to dress up, bring their bike if they have one, and if they try really hard, they have the chance to win prizes.

“We have a best witch costume, best-decorated bike, best-decorated cackle which is a blast to watch, and best warlock costume and best warlock staff,” Witches of St. Andrews President Pat Rea said. “We also have a silent auction and a raffle. We have a witch dance, we have our own dance we do, so it’s a really fun event.”

Jewelry, condo stays, and sunset cruises are just a few of the items featured in the silent auction.

The event starts behind Taproom in St. Andrews on October 29 at 10 a.m.

To register click here for a link to the registration form. Participants must be 18 years or older. You can also donate to the cause @Witches4Pancreatic on Venmo.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the Witches of St. Andrews ask you to reach out to them for support. They said they can provide money for gas, groceries, or whatever the patient may need. They said they’re here to support those suffering and want to do what they can to help.