Local veterans celebrate the 4th of July with Happy Birthday USA ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — VFW Post 10555 and American Legion Post 402 came together for an Independence Day celebration: The Happy Birthday USA ceremony.

City officials along with community members were also in attendence.

JR Arnold JROTC presented the colors at the beginning of the ceremony and VFW Post Commander, Mary Lemburg, said it’s important to celebrate with the younger generation because they are future patriots.

Lemburg said even through veterans get together a lot at the VFW, she said special occasions are made even more special when you spend them with people who have similar experiences.

“When we gather for Veteran’s day, Memorial day, the 4th of July, we do it as veterans with a common bond that’s unspoken but, we know what each other has been through,” Lemburg said. “So it’s really special to be together in a country that you helped fight for the freedom to be together.”

American Legion Post 402 Commander, Bob Hoffman, said it’s important to honor the sacrifice made by servicemen and women and to celebrate patriotism for our country.

“It’s always an honor to recognize because being prior military and everything else, we recognize the sacrifices that our military people have made to make this country free and to keep it free,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Sunday’s celebration was a great opportunity to recognize the birth of the United States. He said he feels right now is a good time to show our patriotism and show that our country is strong.