Local vacation rental companies struggle as ban continues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Reopen Florida plan is starting Monday, but one industry will not be opening back up next week. Vacation rentals are still banned.

“I’m trying not to think about it, but the revenue we are all losing is astronomical,” Panhandle Getaways Owner Ann Shank said.

Panhandle Getaways is a vacation rental company with over 600 properties from Panama City Beach to Destin to Fort Walton Beach.

Shank said she has already lost millions of dollars due to the ban.

“A quarter of our business is already gone and then of course the summer is about 50 percent of our revenue for the year, June and July alone, so it’s critical that we get back open and we get back to work,” Shank said.

She said she doesn’t understand why hotels are open and they are not.

“We are being singled out. It certainly is unfair. It doesn’t make any sense and we have been given no explanation,” Shank said.

All vacation rental companies in the Panhandle are feeling the affects of the ban.

Live the Gulf Coast, a vacation rental company that manages just 40 properties in the Panhandle, only has a few places rented out currently for commercial use, one of the few exceptions to the ban.

“We are still recovering from a hurricane, so we still have people occupying our vacation rentals that are either contractors that are helping local residents or contractors helping Tyndall Air Force Base,” CEO and Owner of Live the Gulf Coast Davis Bass said. “There’s other people looking for month long rentals, other people here for commercial purposes, and of course, emergency personnel, those are exceptions.”

But renting just a few properties isn’t enough.

“The summertime period is a lot more important,” Bass said. “That for us, it wouldn’t cripple us for spring, but if we could not open up for summer, that would be devastating for this community.”

As of right now, Governor DeSantis has not given an exact time on when phase two of reopening will start or if vacation rentals will be included in it.

The owners of these vacation rental companies hope to get answers to those questions very soon.

“We definitely want to be able abide by the rules, we want to make sure everybody is safe, we want to make sure the beach gets opened up and we are able to have the economy open back up, but at the same time we want some clarity on what we are doing,” Bass said.