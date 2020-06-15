Local twins gifted with two new bikes after theirs was stolen

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panama City Beach twins bike around four miles to work each day. One of the twins had their bike stolen last week and has improvised ever since.

Now community members are coming together to help them out.

A group made up of around 800 cyclists were familiar with the twins as the ‘Leis’ boys.

Once they heard about the theft, they wanted to help out.

One of the organizers created a social media post asking if anyone could help out with donations, either monetarily or with gear.

After an overwhelming response, the twins were gifted today with two new bikes and a large amount of gear to go with it.

The twins say it was a surprise they never would’ve guessed.

“I wasn’t expecting anything. I know that his bike getting stolen was a big deal for him I guess because he had just bought it. It was brand new,” said Brother, Gabriel Leis.

“It’s honestly amazing I didn’t expect any of this to happen. So for it to happen, it’s really good. This is way better than my sister’s old bike that I was using,” said Brother, Joel Leis.

The twins say they will never forget this display of generosity.