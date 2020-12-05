Local TV personality passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local television personality who spent decades with his famous fishing show in Dothan and Panama City has passed away.

Red Holland was a popular morning show figure in south Alabama and the panhandle.

Friends and family say Holland was a one-of-a-kind person. Family friend, David Sommers wrote in a Facebook tribute that Holland was known for his local television commercials featuring his loud, boisterous, and southern personality.

Holland hosted a Saturday afternoon fishing show and the Red Holland Morning Show in Dothan and Panama City for many years.

Sommers says Red Holland lost his battle with COVID-19.