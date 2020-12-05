Local TV personality passes away

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local television personality who spent decades with his famous fishing show in Dothan and Panama City has passed away.

Red Holland was a popular morning show figure in south Alabama and the panhandle.

Friends and family say Holland was a one-of-a-kind person. Family friend, David Sommers wrote in a Facebook tribute that Holland was known for his local television commercials featuring his loud, boisterous, and southern personality.

Holland hosted a Saturday afternoon fishing show and the Red Holland Morning Show in Dothan and Panama City for many years.

Sommers says Red Holland lost his battle with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Community mourns Philip Griffitts Sr.

Arch of the Bay students graduate from culinary school

BDS looking at eliminating Bay Link as an option for students

Murder arrests in PCB

Fatal Golf Course Car Crash

Campus carry legislation refiled in Florida

More Local News

Don't Miss