PANAMA CITY BEACH. Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 will be airing a new segment on News 13 Midday every Tuesday. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” will be sharing his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

Coach JT touched on the different signs for B-12 deficiency like fatigue/anemia, muscle cramps, hormone imbalances, and frequent headaches.

There are all different kinds of programs that are offered through Evolve with JT. He will touch on the different ways to motivate yourself to workout and keep on track for a healthy lifestyle.

If you are interested in training with Coach JT you can start with his website or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.