PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–If you are an avid toy collector, the Florida Panhandle Toy Expo display is the perfect location for you.

The expo had a successful turnout with over 50 vendors turned this weekend.

Families and kids came out to meet their favorite superheroes and were able to see the most popular toys from over the decades.

Local toy collectors also had displays showing everyone their remarkable finds.

“It’s just a time when we can get together as collectors,” vendor Steve Tripp said. “Having fellowship, fun, talking stories, as we used to say, and being able to buy, sell, and swap Hot Wheels are all our passions.”

There was an eye-catching toy for everyone at the event including cars, comics, and a fun display of the Muppets. Every toy bought at the expo goes back to the local nonprofit organization, Hope Project.

The Hope Project’s mission is to help veterans, first responders, victims of abuse, and children with special needs go through equine therapy.

“We use rescued horses, and some of them have been rescued from the brink of starvation and bad experiences,” Project Hope director David Trodgen said. “We try to bring them healing, and in turn, we use the same horses to bring healing to our heroes and to so many others. “

Tripp has over 20,000 items in his personal collection, and said showing them off for a special cause means even more to him.

“I firmly believe in the whole thing,” Tripp said. “It’s great for what they do. It’s great that we are able to help contribute to their cause, and I’ve known about Hope for some time, so it’s just good that we can help them out.”

This is the third Florida Panhandle Toy Expo. Sunday is the last day to come out and see the display this year.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 223 Shalimar St., Panama City Beach.