Local tow truck company sees its busiest day in years due to widespread flash flooding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –Employees of White’s Wrecker Services in Panama City had an extremely busy morning.

They said the flash flooding caused one of their busiest days in several years.

They said these events are becoming a common occurrence during this year’s tropical season, where the area remains just 5 inches shy of record rainfall totals.

“The rainy season has been a lot busier this year, usually you know it’s like once in a blue moon we get these flood days the last one was probably 4th of July 6 or 7 years ago, but this year we’ve already had like 3 major flooding days just this season,” said White’s Wrecker Service Manager, Hassie White.

Part of the problem resides in ongoing infrastructure issues leftover from Hurricane Michael.

With the lack of trees, the area is unable to adequately manage storm water, especially when there is an over abundance of it.

“All of this [flooding] has absolutely stressed the cities infrastructure’s capacity to move water… now we have lost all our trees we’ve lost our absorption capacity as a benefit of those trees, and now we’re having to manage more water than has ever been expected to have been managed before,” said Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen.

Officials said they are hopeful infrastructure help will come with an expected 25 million dollar grant requested from FEMA.