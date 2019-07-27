Local theatre ready to break a leg with a new building

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local theatre was destroyed by Hurricane Michael but members of the board say they are setting the stage for a new act.

The Kaleidoscope Theatre was forced to tear down the almost 50-year-old original building after the storm. “There was sagging, the roof was coming off and it was also built by volunteers so trying to bring it up to code was impossible,” said President of the theatre’s board, Hillary McAlinden.

The campus consists of two separate buildings but future plans show they’re connecting the two spaces and creating one major space for the arts.

Now, with plans in hand, they’re hoping to step into the spotlight. “Now we’re going to look like a real theatre so that we can look on the outside, how we’ve always been on the inside,” said McAlinden.

She says the new space will serve as a rehearsal and educational area. “If somebody in the community is interested in directing, or doing technical aspects to kind of get with us and learn how to theatre.”

She says most of the funding will come from insurance but support from the community is also needed. “And it doesn’t necessarily have to be that you pay for tickets to come to a show. Come be in a show. The most fun I have here and I direct, I sale tickets, I do everything. The most fun is being on stage.”

McAlinden says once it’s complete, the new building will allow the theatre to get back into character. “Our normal programming is six shows, usually one musical and five plays. Then we also do a kids camp in the summer as well.”

Overall, she says they’re ready to once again inspire and encourage creativity in the community.

The second building on campus is still standing but will also be getting a complete renovation.

Horsley Construction is heading the project. They hope to break ground in August and have it completed early 2020.

