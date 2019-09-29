Local television legend passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Captain Norm Miller passed away Saturday in his home in Panama City Beach, this after a long-time illness.
Miller began working as a weather forecaster for News 13 in the mid-1970s.
However, he worked in the market from the 70s-90s and into the early 2000s.
At the height of his career, Miller was the most popular media personality in the Panama City market.
Miller was a local boat captain as well, hence the nickname ‘Captain Norm.’
He is survived by his son.
Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.
See a clip from a 1987 newscast here.