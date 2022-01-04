Local teen giving back to homeless with food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Food pantry is stocked with non-perishable goods and toiletries.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group.

The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama City Marine Institute.

Holmes stocked the shelves with non-perishable foods and toiletries, hoping the homeless and food insecure will visit when they’re in need. 

“Many of the places that were helping the homeless were destroyed after the hurricane,” Holmes said. “There are not that many places to go get food or anything like that anymore. So this was kind of a start to remake it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pancare still has rapid tests available

Regional FedEx distribution center coming to Bay County

Proposed bill would allow video & audio recording in Florida classrooms

Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

Committing to be fit: How to stick to your fitness New Years Resolution

Committing to be fit: How to stick to your fitness New Years Resolution

More Local News

Don't Miss