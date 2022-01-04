Local teen giving back to homeless with food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group.

The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama City Marine Institute.

Holmes stocked the shelves with non-perishable foods and toiletries, hoping the homeless and food insecure will visit when they’re in need.

“Many of the places that were helping the homeless were destroyed after the hurricane,” Holmes said. “There are not that many places to go get food or anything like that anymore. So this was kind of a start to remake it.”