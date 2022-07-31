PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service.

Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service.

“We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and sprinkling us as some kids laughed and some kids stood there,” St. John Catholic Academy student Aidan Oliver McArthur said.

Going to school wasn’t always easy for St. John Catholic Academy students.

The academy’s principal, Sister Grace Ford, said Hurricane Michael interrupted studies in 2018.

“So after the Hurricane, we were displaced and we actually met at St. Bernadettes for a year and a half. We are recently back in our building. We have a wonderful new facility,” Sister Ford said. “We’re very happy to be home and so this year is our year to be fully be back in swing and be able to do all the additional things that got interrupted during the hurricane.”

The blessing of the backpacks is one of the traditions church officials were able to bring back this year.

“It’s an opportunity for the families to come together and recognize with a particular kind of intention what the students are committing to for the year and what we’re committing to for them,” the principal said.

The mission of St. John Catholic Academy is to prepare and educate students for academic success, and also to form lifelong disciples of Christ.

Christopher and Kaire Wagner don’t go to the academy, but they wanted to go get their backpacks blessed too.

They need a favor from the “big man upstairs” this school year.

“I hope he helps me out with my homework,” Arete Collaborative Academy Student Christopher Wagner said.