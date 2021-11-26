Local stores anticipate record sales for Small Business Saturday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday is the busiest day of the year for most local businesses, it’s Small Business Saturday and a lot of the local retailers are already prepared.

Small business owners have stocked up on inventory and are offering great discounts and promotions.

For some small stores, holiday revenue is what helps keep them afloat.

“This is where we, of course, make most of our money is during the holidays so it is the largest time for us,” Tracy’s Fine Jewelry Manager Tracy Miller said.

Miller claimed Tracy’s Fine Jewelry has the largest selection of jewelry and lowest prices in the area.

She said they’re anticipating making more money this year than they ever have on a Small Business Saturday.



“We will be slammed, I’ll be honest with you. You know, we’re one of the few jewelry stores that are left open in Panama City since the hurricane. So we are going to, we’re expecting record number crowds honestly,” Miller said.

Miller said just about everything in the store is on sale.

They currently have 60% colored gemstones, 40% off estate jewelry, and 30% off diamond jewelry.

Over in historic downtown, many more businesses are advertising their sales.

The Little Mustard Seed is running a lot of deals for Small Business Saturday. One of them is if you spend $100 or more, you’ll get to choose an envelope out of this stocking. Each envelope has either $25, $50, or $100 cash.

That steal is just for the first 100 shoppers.

Owner Rebecca Snow said it takes months to gear up for this weekend and the rest of the holiday season.

“We have to unpack it and price it and go get stuff and choose what we think will be great sellers and what we think would be special for people to get for their loved ones and we try to find some unique finds,” Snow said.

Snow said they usually triple their sales on Small Business Saturday.

She believes their jewelry and boutique decor will be their most hot-ticket items this weekend.