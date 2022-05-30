PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local home improvement store made Memorial Day extra special for members of the Emerald Coast VFW Post #10555 and the American Legion Post #402.

After participating in the Aaron Bessant Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony, about 50 VFW and American Legion members headed back to their lodge off Back Beach Road for another smaller event and a cook-out.

Employees from the Panama City Beach Lowe’s store delivered a picnic table, emblazoned with the American flag.

It came just in time for the vets’ cookout.

Employees say they spent several hours getting their hands dirty.

“Everybody that worked there we all signed it to give thanks and to really show the community and our veterans how proud we are to serve them, that they served us, and you know, we have several veteran employees,” Robert Davis said. “You know, this is the time. This is the time to remember everyone and we just really appreciate the opportunity to help.”

Davis is a veteran himself.

He said their store manager supports service members whenever and wherever they can.