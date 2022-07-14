PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The race for state seats is getting intense as four of the five local candidates appeared at a Lynn Haven public forum.

Republicans Brian Clowdus, Regina Piazza, Griff Griffitts, and Democrat Carolyn Zonia all faced off on Thursday night.

Brian Clowdus and Griff Griffitts are both running for District 6 State Representative. Carolyn Zonia and Regina Piazza are both competing for District 2 State Senate.

13 topics got discussed but two of them seemed to get the most audience attention– healthcare was one of them.

“I would not vote to outlaw abortion,” Zonia said. “If you make abortion illegal you won’t end abortion.”

“First of all, defund plan parenthood and then repurpose that money into the crisis pregnancy centers,” Piazza said.

“What I would just to tell you is I am 100% pro-life. I will defend the life of any unborn child all the way through this nation,” Griffitts said.

“I think the more that we can do to be the pro-adoption state and provide multiple opportunities and facilities for those children to be adopted, the better off we’re going to be in these situations,” Clowdus said.

Apparently many residents felt as if they were being priced out of their community by all the new development.

Candidates explained their stances on balancing growth with the needs of the citizens.

“We’re filling a lot of growing pains and we have to accept that and we’re going to have to deal with it,” Griffitts said. “But we’re going to have to make it better as well.”

“Until we start putting residents and the environment first, we have major issues,” Clowdus said.

“Impact fees must be utilized for the impact that these developments are doing on our neighborhoods,” Zonia said.

“Most of our county commissioners in our district don’t even have a mission, a vision statement,” Piazza said. “They have no idea where they’re heading and what they came to do. That is a major problem.”

Republican Senate Candidate Jay Trumbull was not at the event.

The other candidates only took small jabs at each other a couple of times throughout the night.

It was a civil, construction discussion for the most part.

If you’d like to watch the full forum, click here for a link to the Lynn Haven Neighbors’ Facebook Page. They uploaded the full video, but you have to be a part of the group.