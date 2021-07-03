Local shooting range puts on a special Independence Day event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Instead of spending their holiday weekend outside, some people spent it practicing their target skills.

The Powder Room Shooting Range and Training Center kicked off the holiday with a bang by holding their first annual “Red White and BOOM!” event.

The two-day event is packed full of in-store specials for customers to enjoy and some even experienced the shooting range for the first time.

“I’ve never shot a real gun, but since I am the ripe age of 12 I might as well be shooting my first gun,” said an event attendee, Daniel Adams.

The shooting range and training center just opened a little over a 6 months ago and Operations Manager James Kramer said they’ve stayed busy.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to be very busy during that time frame, but today has superseded all those expectations.”

Kramer said the range had been busy all morning and he said they have many in-store specials going on for the holiday.

On Saturday and Sunday all active military, retired military, and law enforcement can shoot for free.

Another special they are offering is a free virtual shooting in their simulation range with a prize for the top performer, a steel challenge, and a shotgun special.

The steel challenge is five dollars to enter and you will have three opportunities to get the fastest time. The fastest time will win a $100 powder room gift card.

The “Red, White and BOOM!” event will continue until Sunday. They will be open from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will have another complimentary cookout from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m.