Local shipping store seeing double the business compared to 2020

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shipping deadlines are fast approaching for UPS, FedEx and the Post Office if you want your gifts to arrive in time for Christmas.

Callaway UPS Store Owner, Scott Cornell, said they’ve been busier than ever this holiday season for a few reasons.

“When we rebuilt after Michael, we opened back in March of 2020 so people were still trying to figure out where we were last year,” Cornell said. “This year we’ve been much busier than last year — almost twice as much so far.”

Cornell said possible shipping delays are also playing a part in doubling their business compared to this time last year.

“But a lot of that also is the shipping this year,” Cornell said. “People are sending stuff sooner and more often I think this year.”

His advice when it comes to shipping Christmas presents, the earlier the better.

“The two busiest days for UPS are probably the Monday before Christmas, the 20th, as well as the Monday before that,” Cornell said.

Also, keep in mind where you’re shipping those gifts for friends and family.

“Obviously locally is better,” Cornell said. “The Monday before Christmas will probably be fine for Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, any other of that kind of stuff but if you have to go across the country to California, it’s going to take a good seven business days.”

UPS customer, Sarah Fitzgerald, is sending birthday and Christmas presents to her son. While she’s not worried about shipping delays for his gifts, she said she has felt the impacts of the supply chain crisis at work.

“We are having a hard time receiving things and it’s kind of hard on the people that are like ‘Well y’all don’t ever get any of this in or that in,’ and well right now with the way things are we’re having a hard time getting stuff in. It’s hard on people, it really is,” Fitzgerald said.

The deadline for UPS three day shipping is December 21, Second Day Air is December 22 and next day air is December 23.