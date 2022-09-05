PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group is looking for about 200-skilled craftsmen for several upcoming projects.

The company recently completed the third and final ship of a 3-vessel contract for the New York Port Authority.

They built three island ferries.

Eastern is still also working on four of the new offshore patrol cutters for the U.S. Coast Guard. Three of the cutters are already in various states under construction, and work on the 4th cutter is about to begin.

Each one takes about two years to complete. Eastern’s newest project is a hopper dredger. That’s a vessel that pumps sand from the bottom of a body of water.

It’s used for beach renourishment projects and for deepening harbors and keeping them clear. And Eastern is also signing a contract to build a new 300-foot ferry for another organization. Those interested in applying for job openings at Eastern should visit https://www.easternshipbuilding.com/careers.