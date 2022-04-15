WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB) — April is ‘Autism Awareness Month’ and the Holmes and Washington counties sheriff’s offices have a couple of tools to help families with an autistic loved one.

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies offer bracelets and necklaces to help track those with autism.

It’s called project lifesaver.

The jewelry is programmed with a frequency number allowing deputies to help pinpoint their location.

Robin Pemberton has an autistic son.

She said programs like this can help avoid mishaps or even tragedies.

“Seeing a grown man act like a two-year-old is sometimes frightening and if someone was passing by my home and saw him what we call ‘having a meltdown’ and an officer drove up and saw this happening he would have probably been tased,” Pemberton said.

Holmes and Washington Counties Sheriffs Offices both have identification programs as well.

Caregivers can fill out a form with a photo and important information like behavior triggers, signs of escalation and emergency contacts.