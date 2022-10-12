PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida always has interactive activities for kids to enjoy. But for Halloween, they are changing things up and calling it ‘Spooky Science.’

For the first time in five years, the local science museum’s officials are preparing for the Halloween event filled with experiments, crafts, and a costume contest.

Kids will make slime, conduct dry ice experiments, and get to enjoy some food from a local hotdog vendor.

Children also have the chance to win a gift basket for either the cutest, scariest or most original Halloween costume.

The Science and Discovery Center’s Executive Director Michelle Smith said the most memorable costumes are the ones that include props.

“If you haven’t been to the museum now is the time to come in at a discounted rate,” It may be something you want to purchase a membership for going forward. But it’s a lot of fun, a good local activity for the kids.”

The event will be on October 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The costume contest kicks off at one.

Tickets will be sold at the door and they will only be $5 per person instead of the regular $8 or $9 for admission.

There is also a poster contest coming up. Local students will have the opportunity to design a poster to be hung up in the Science and Discovery Center for a year. They will also win a prize.