Local school orders pizza deliveries to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local school organized free pizza deliveries to its students and their families to show appreciation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the help of a bonus from The Arc of Florida and a deal with Hungry Howie’s, the Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School bought all 50 of their students pizza.

“Just a way to let them know that we’re thinking about them. Every student that attends Chautauqua has some challenge, some form or another. This is difficult for all of us but particularly difficult for them,” explained Cynthia McCauley, Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School director.

Along with the deliveries the students were also welcomed to take part in a virtual pizza party online. McCauley said she hopes that the dinners unify the students amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I would hope that they recognize that we’re constantly thinking about them, that they’re loved and there’s a sense of community here just like any community dinner is. A supper, sharing food, that sort of bond will extend. Even though we’re not together, we’re together,” noted McCauley.

She added that they plan to have at least one more wave of deliveries to their students.

