PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Panama City Trilingual School hosted a Chinese New Year festival.

People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Chinese New Year.



Locally, many are holding a festival of their own. The Panama City Trilingual School took part in the celebration.



130 students from pre-k through eighth grade show the audience uplifting Chinese traditions through music and dancing.



The school is known for studying English, Spanish, and Chinese throughout the year. Director Kellie Dingus said this really helps the students embrace other cultures.



“Just immersing somebody into somebody’s culture brings out empathy, more caring, and hopefully brings about more of a global and united front,” Dingus said. “So for the parents, they get to see the outside looking in of all the hard work that the kids get to put on, and you know we do this every year, and we love it, and it keeps getting bigger every year.”



According to the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the year of the rabbit.

The 15-day new year celebration will end this Sunday, January 22.