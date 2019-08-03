Local school district introduces new technology to the classroom

CHIPLEY, Fla (WMBB)– Washington County School District is starting the school year off with new gadgets in the classrooms.

The district is advancing its curriculum for the upcoming school year using advanced technology.



More than sixty ClearTouch interactive boards will be distributed across the county, providing a new learning experience for students.



“I think when they see this and they’re able to be there with it, then I think it will be great. I think it offers them more exposure to either the curriculum that is there or the student themselves,” said Joseph Taylor, Superintendent for Washington County.



The district is also adding more than 650 computers. They say the new additions are all part of an individual learning initiative.



“We want to get back to more of a one to one ratio of our computers from K through 12. We’re also increasing the number of touch boards in the classrooms for that purpose,” Taylor said.



The project was funded by the half-cent sales tax passed last August.



“The original projection was that we would be around $850,000 per year. We’re probably on track to be at $1,100,000 a year,” Taylor said.



The school district is also introducing a new app called ‘Focus’. The app acts as a one-stop shop for all of the district’s website features. Students, staff, and parents can access attendance records, grades, and newsletters among other things.



“It’s just kind of a thank you for supporting us and believing in us, and so we wanted to make sure that we get everything that we can and all the tools we can into our community members hands, as well as our students and our teachers,” said Tiffany McKinney, Senior Data Systems Analyst for Washington County School District.

The app will be available on Apple and Google Play by the end of August.



The district says they plan on continuing to introduce advanced technology to their classrooms for years to come.