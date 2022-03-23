PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida school board members could be subject to term limits.

Governor Ron DeSantis received legislation Tuesday that would limit local school board members to 12 years in office.

Legislators had originally proposed 8-year limits.

Bay District school board members we spoke to said they aren’t opposed to the idea.

“The pro is you get somebody new in there, new ideas, fresh ideas if indeed someone hits those limits,” Bay District School Board member Steve Moss said. “The con is if you have someone there that is doing a good job and has a great track record well they’re gone regardless of how well they’ve done so there’s pros and cons but overall I’m definitely for it.”

“I’m good with term limits,” Bay District School Board Chairman Pamm Chapman said. “I feel like you have enough time to do what you need to do and if you haven’t accomplished what your platform is when your running then you can step down and have somebody else come in and have new ideas.”

The Senate amended House Bill 1467 would implement this measure for the first time in Florida.

The new clock would start running after the 2022 election cycle, and members would be allowed to serve through 2034.

Steve Moss has been a school board member for 12 years and only plans to run one more time.

“I think everyone should have the opportunity to run for public office. I think it gives you a very unique perspective.”

Governor DeSantis has until April 6 to sign the bill into law.