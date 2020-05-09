Local salon owners ‘ecstatic’ to open on Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis is allowing barbershops, hair and nail salons to open on Monday, but with some enhanced safety protocols.

Local salon owners were overjoyed to get the news Friday afternoon.

“I just wanted to get a hold of my team. I was really excited to talk to them, we were ecstatic and then overwhelmed,” Owner of Topix Salon Kristin Maddox said.

Phones have been ringing off the hook all afternoon at the salons, all from clients trying to nab an appointment.

“Our phone lines have been going crazy. Every time I come in here to clean, they are going off the hook,” Owner of Olivia Lane Salon Renee Byrd said. “We probably have 45 messages on there just from today.”

Both Olivia Lane and Topix Salon are clearing their schedules for May to make sure that some people who missed their appointments still get seen. The owners think that is the fair way to handle it.

“We’re just asking them to be patient and maybe even forgo those really long appointments for some shorter times just this first time so everybody gets an opportunity,” Byrd said.

These salons are still trying to figure some things out before next week as no specifics have been given for what safety protocol they have to follow.

However, all of them are just thankful to be open again for the community.

“We feel really blessed and we know that it’s more than just hair to everyone involved and so having the the support of the entire community that meant so much,” Maddox said.

Olivia Lane Salon will open their doors on Monday and Topix Salon will open on Tuesday.