Local restaurant honors fallen troops

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — On Saturday, the House of Henry honored the 13 servicemen killed in the attack at Kabul airport. The restaurant, in downtown Panama City, set aside a booth that was reserved throughout the whole night for the service members.

The staff decided to fill 13 beer glasses to honor the service of each of the troops. The table also had a reserved sign to ensure that patrons did not sit there. General manager Ben Liles said he wanted to honor the troops, in part because of his own families connection to the armed forces.

“We decided to set aside a table that won’t be set all day,” Liles said. “It’s reserved for them. It’s got 13 beers on there that are for them. We also have an American flag…and it was given to me 33 years ago when my (grandfather) passed away.”

Liles said that several patrons offered to pay for the beers once they realized they were for the servicemen. House of Henry declined those offers, saying they wanted to show their support for the troops.