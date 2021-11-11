Local residents say the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot was quick and painless

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In March, many people headed to their local pharmacist to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Daniel Jones and his wife Bonnie were a part of that early group.

“The first vaccination shot that I had was back in March or April, I think it was and it went well,” Panama City residents Daniel and Bonnie Jones said. “I would recommend anyone to get their booster shot as we did today.”

The Jones spent about 25 minutes total in the Rx Express Pharmacy of Panama City.

The process starts with a patient information form.

“It’s the same paperwork with the first two shots or your first shot,” pharmacist Lauren Parker said. “Just your background information, date of birth, demographics, and your insurance info.”

Parker said there is no cost for the vaccine booster, and they bill your insurance for the shot. Even if you don’t have insurance, there isn’t a co-pay.

It takes less than a minute to get a booster shot.

Parker said it’s best to wait two months after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to receive the booster.

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it’s recommended you wait six months before getting the booster.

After receiving the shot, patients wait 15 minutes to make sure they don’t experience unusual symptoms.

If someone were to have a bad reaction to the booster, pharmacists are waiting with an EpiPen on hand.

The Jones said they hardly felt a thing.

“Just a little small pinch, but nothing really.”