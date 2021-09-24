Local Realtor Association collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panhandle area is no stranger to hurricanes, that’s why one local association of realtors is stepping up to help our neighbors in Louisiana after devastation from Hurricane Ida.

“We just wanted to help out after everything we went through with Hurricane Michael,” said Wanda Raney, CPAR Benevolence Committee Chair.

CPAR Director, Athrine Matthews’s family donated their personal truck for the trip. The group will be stopping in Houma, Louisiana.

Event organizers said they spoke with Hurricane Ida survivors and will be collecting these items as they are most in need: flashlights, batteries, tarps, diapers, baby wipes, garbage bags, towels, work gloves, fans, sunscreen, snacks, shovels, rakes, cleaning supplies, paper goods and gift cards for gas, food and building supplies.

CPAR will be collecting items at six local drop sites throughout the Panhandle.

The locations to drop off items are:

Florida Showcase Realty in Marianna, Florida

Elite Realty in Chipley, Florida

Beachy Beach Real Estate located on Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, Florida

Think Real Estate located on Highway 77 in Panama City, Florida

Coldwell Banker Realty located on Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, Florida

CPAR Office in Panama City, Florida

The truck will be loaded with donations on October 1, from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Panama City Mall, donations will also be accepted that day if you would like to donate items directly at the truck site.