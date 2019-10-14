Local Pregnancy Resource Center to host Golf 4 Life event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Pregnancy Resource Center of Panama City will hold a golf tournament fundraiser, “Golf 4 Life,” at Bay Point Golf Club October 26.

The tournament will be held on the Jack Nicklaus course, and proceeds from the event will benefit the center as it recovers from damage suffered during Hurricane Michael.

The cost per team is $500, and those without a team can register at a lower price as individuals to be placed with a team at the tournament.

Watch the interview from News 13 Midday to learn more information. Call the center at 850-763-1100 with questions or further details on registering.