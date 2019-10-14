Local Pregnancy Resource Center to host Golf 4 Life event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Pregnancy Resource Center of Panama City will hold a golf tournament fundraiser, “Golf 4 Life,” at Bay Point Golf Club October 26.

The tournament will be held on the Jack Nicklaus course, and proceeds from the event will benefit the center as it recovers from damage suffered during Hurricane Michael.

The cost per team is $500, and those without a team can register at a lower price as individuals to be placed with a team at the tournament.

Watch the interview from News 13 Midday to learn more information. Call the center at 850-763-1100 with questions or further details on registering.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Deal AUTOFLOW

More Big Deal
More Health Desk

Latest Local News Video

Pregnancy Resource Center to hold golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy Resource Center to hold golf tournament"

8-5-0 charm to be retired

Thumbnail for the video titled "8-5-0 charm to be retired"

Unique gender reveal in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique gender reveal in Panama City"

HomeDabbler talks everything pumpkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeDabbler talks everything pumpkin"

UF IFAS hosts leadership training program

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS hosts leadership training program"

Pirates of the High Seas Fest wraps up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates of the High Seas Fest wraps up"
More Local News

Top stories

More Top Stories
Fill out my online form.