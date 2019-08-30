Local police department ready to head south to help

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the state continues to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, one local police department is preparing to go help.

Lynn Haven Police say they’re ready to get down to possible impacted areas and assist agencies in need.

Chief Ricky Ramie says he’s already had about 14 of his officers volunteer to help and now just waiting for the day to leave.

Ramie says three agencies, in particular, were there for the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael and his department just wants to return the favor.

“We owe so much to St. John’s County, to Saint Augustine and to Pasco County who was with us for three to four months, Pasco and the others were here for about three weeks so we will load up at least four to five bodies and a supervisor and send them down,” Ramie said.

Ramie says they’ll be happy to help anyone but those three are top of his list.

“They’ll call for resources after they see what kind of impact they’ve had and then they’ll know at that point how many officers they may need and so, I would specifically request to go to one of the counties that came up and helped us,” said Ramie.

He says they’re unsure of what day the officers will leave, depending on how safe it will be for them to travel but each team will serve seven days before heading back home.