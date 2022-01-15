Local photographer debuts Ramones-themed photography exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new exhibit opening up at The Light Room all centered around a band known for spearheading punk rock.

Photographer Frank M. Jackowiak is displaying a special Ramones-themed photography exhibit at The Light Room in Downtown Panama City on Saturday night.

The photos were taken by Jackowiak himself when the Ramones were on a college tour in 1980.

The show will open at 5 pm.

A local punk rock band Kinder.Gentler will play live music from 7 p.m. To 8 p.m.

Saturday is the opening night for the photo show, but the show will be stay up for five weeks.