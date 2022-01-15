Local photographer debuts Ramones-themed photography exhibit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new exhibit opening up at The Light Room all centered around a band known for spearheading punk rock.

Photographer Frank M. Jackowiak is displaying a special Ramones-themed photography exhibit at The Light Room in Downtown Panama City on Saturday night.

The photos were taken by Jackowiak himself when the Ramones were on a college tour in 1980.

The show will open at 5 pm.

A local punk rock band Kinder.Gentler will play live music from 7 p.m. To 8 p.m.

Saturday is the opening night for the photo show, but the show will be stay up for five weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

JCSO deputies arrest three people in connection with a Marianna murder

U.S. Air Force study contributed to education concern

Panama City Beach community reacts to possible development plans for the city pier

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new “Jail Core” technology

No criminal charges will be filed in the Panama City Beach crash that killed two children, prosecutors announced Friday.

Panhandle Weather Forecast - Midday, 1/14/22

More Local News

Don't Miss