PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents across the country are scrambling to figure out where their baby’s next meal will come from as recalls and supply chain issues have caused a baby formula shortage.

Ascension Sacred Heart Pediatrician, Dr. Jacqueline Garavito, said she’s never seen a baby formula shortage quite like this one.

“We have seen recalls of formulas in the past but the surmountable impact that it’s had currently has just been astronomical for some of the kids whose parents are down to their very last can and they’re scrambling to be able to get their kids fed,” Dr. Garavito said.

Dr. Garavito said even their office has been affected by the recent formula recall.

“We do have samples in our office and we’ve actually had to because of recalls with formula, we had to dispose of those to make sure we provided parents formulas that are safe for them to consume,” Garavito said. “Even ourselves we’re trying to scramble to be able to be sure we have those needs met for our kids as well.”

Some chain grocery stores and pharmacies are rationing their supplies by limiting the number of cans people can purchase on each visit.

“We are in a very resource-limited crisis for our kids,” Garavito said. “When they go to the store they see one or two formulas and they have to choose between that or not being able to feed their kids and they call our office day in and day out and ask ‘Where else can we go? What else can we do?'”

Dr. Garavito suggests making an appointment with your child’s doctor if you’re having trouble finding the right formula for your baby.

“Every parent should go ahead and speak with their pediatrician on what resources are available within the community or they can go to be able to kind of get those avenues for their kids,” Garavito said.

As far as making your own formula, that’s a solution Dr. Garavito does not recommend.

“Homemade formulas actually do not balance out for our kids,” Garavito said. “They don’t have all the things we need and sometimes it can have negative health outcomes for our kids, particularly why we want to see our kids in the office when there is a shortage and they need other things that we can probably help them with.”

Garavito also suggested checking online to find your formula and see where other retailers might be located.