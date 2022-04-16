PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Princesses of Paradise Pageant for Special Needs held its annual pageant at FSU Panama City on Saturday.

There were 25 participants in this year’s pageant ages 1 to 30. The pageant was started by FSU PC graduate student, Mia Bennett in 2016.

Every participant gets a crown and sash along with their own title in a crowning ceremony.

The pageant includes an evening gown, Sunday dress or cocktail dress portion and an optional segment called “Best Part of Me” which is a chance for participants to dress up and showcase something they love.