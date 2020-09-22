Local organizations team up to hold food distribution event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast, the Panama City Beach Rotary Club, several church groups and Tyndall Air Force Base volunteers worked together to provide hundreds of families with food in a distribution event Tuesday morning.

Vehicles lined the Panama City Mall parking lot for the contact-less event, with volunteers stacking nonperishable and fresh food items in trunks.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock said the food distribution efforts will continue as long as the need in the community is there.

“It really is a community effort,” Rock said. “We’re really glad to be able to be at the forefront of this and actually be able to be here helping our community and doing what we can.”

For future updates on food distribution events, visit CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Facebook page.