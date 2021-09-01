Local organizations sending relief efforts to southeast Louisiana



PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – As southeastern Louisiana continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday, relief efforts are coming from near and far.

In Panama City, Rosenwald High School and the American Legion Post 392 are sending relief teams to areas in southeastern Louisiana to help out.

On September 4, Rosenwald High School will rent a 20 foot U-Haul van and pack it full of items to take west.

The major items they are looking for are non-perishable snacks and baby wipes, but they will accept additional items until the U-Haul is full.

If anyone would like to drop off items before Saturday, they can do so during school operating hours at the front desk.

At the American Legion Post 392 on Oak Ave, they are looking for a wider variety of items to donate. Even some items that may seem random.

“Tarps, work gloves one of the requests we got out of southeastern Louisiana is clothesline, clothespins, bug spray, water, paper plates, plastic forks, and silverware… they’re in pretty bad shape out there,” said First Vice of American Legion Post 392, Stephen Mihal.

The American Legion will be open from 1-9 p.m. through the rest of the week, as well as taking donations all day Sunday.