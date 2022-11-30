BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday, Dec. 1, is World AIDS Day and in an effort to bring awareness to the disease, a few local organizations are coming together to host some events for the community.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, BASIC NWFL is hosting a candlelight vigil at 4:30 p.m. at their location at 432 Magnolia Avenue in Panama City.

The vigil gives the community the opportunity to honor and recognize those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

Then on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, PanCare of Florida Inc., BASIC NWFL, and the Department of Health-Bay will be teaming up to host a community event.

They will be offering free medical exams, eye exams, and dental exams. They’ll also be offering HIV, STD, and HEP-C testing.

There will even be activity’s the whole family can enjoy including games, a live DJ, giveaways, and more.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. both days and is taking place in the Grocery Outlet parking lot located at 225 South Tyndall Parkway in Callaway.