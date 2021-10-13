Local organizations coming together to provide resources for infant loss

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the CDC, at least one in four women will experience a miscarriage, and as many as 24,000 babies are stillborn each year.

That’s why the two local organizations are joining forces to create memory boxes in honor of children gone too soon.

Healthy Start Bay County began the memory box initiative to ensure that parents knew that throughout the loss of their child, they were not alone. The Junior League of Panama City recently joined the initiative when infant loss became a reality for one of its members.

“It means a lot for us to be able to support moms during a time that is traditionally kept quiet,” said Lynsey Beasley, Junior League Committee Chair for Helping Hearts.

The boxes are given out at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to families who have to deal with the loss of going home without their baby

“There are some bereavement materials, as well as counseling materials. There’s also little mementos,” said Beasley.

.Junior League members became involved in the project when one of their own experienced that heartbreak.

“Danielle and her husband Mark gave birth to a miracle baby Mark Andrew Kinkade Jr. He was born in Cincinnati on October 14, 2020, and died a few hours later. Upon their return from Cincinnati the Kinkades had a strong desire to ensure moms in Panama City were supported just like they were,” Beasley added.

Despite Kinkade’s tragedy, now others can now get the help they need.

There will also be a candlelight vigil hosted by the Healthy Start Coalition at Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven on Oct. 15 at 6:15 p.m. The organization will light candles to honor the children who are no longer with us. Details on how to register an infants name to be honored can be found here.