PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gopher tortoises are an endangered species native to the Panhandle. While it might be difficult to spot one in the wild, there are plenty of mechanical versions of this animal in town on one particular day of the year.

The 59th Annual Johnny Reaver Memorial Gopher/Turtle race is on Saturday, May 6th at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Panama City Lions Club members need teams to sign up.

You can purchase one ticket for $25 or five tickets for $100.

Club President Frank Wright said all of the proceeds go back into the community– mainly to help less fortunate people pay for their eye care.

He said they raised nearly $10,000 through this fundraising event last year.

“There’s a lot of cheering, hooting, and hollering. The Gophers are a treat to watch. Sometimes they get a little squirrely. They’re not on a straight path lane or track so they go all over the place so it’s just a lot of fun.”

You can sign up to participate in the race by contacting Al Sauline’s law firm at (850) 215-0628.

You can also sign up, donate or become a member of the organization by reaching out to club members through the Panama City Lions Club Facebook page.

Day-of sign-ups are also welcome.

The organization is also hoping to find a generous local optometrist. They want the eye professional to assist them in going to schools and providing free eye tests. They said it’s something their club used to do but it’s been a while since they had a doctor to provide this free service.