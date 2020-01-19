Local organization holds annual MLK march in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In celebrating the impact he made on civil rights in the United States, ACURE held its 33rd annual march.

The event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started at noon on Saturday at the Bay County Courthouse.

Those who attended started their march at the courthouse, down 4th street, through Cove Boulevard onto Martin Luther King Blvd and back to the courthouse.

ACURE Chairman Myron Hines says the event is an opportunity to teach the youth about their past so they can continue to impact the future.

Next up, the organization is hosting its annual festival on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event is Monday, January 20 at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.