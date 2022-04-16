PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people lined up at Sam’s Club on Saturday morning for free gas.

Local non-profit organization A Hand Up Ministry gave away thousands of dollars of free gas to Bay County families.

After A Hand Up Ministry saw the need for affordable gas in the community, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

“We serve over a thousand families each month with food in Bay County and just listening to the needs of people when they are in line for hours waiting for food, one thing that they talk about is their need for gas, so just listening to the people,” A Hand Up Ministry CEO and Founder Jeanette Best said.

The organization gave away $10,000 worth of free gas.

Best said they were able to help 259 families, some told her they began lining up at Sam’s Club at midnight.



“Everyone has been so happy and so grateful we’ve had so many people just ya know ‘thank you,’ ‘God Bless You,’ ‘I needed this,’ ‘this helps me’ and so that’s really amazing,” Best said.

The ministry primarily serves food to families each month, this is their first gas giveaway.

But she said this has fueled them to find more ways to help the community.

She said they were able to pull this together through donations and other contributions.

Along with free gas, Oasis of Love Tabernacle Pastor Abram Curls said they came out to give out free cases of water to the people who were pumping gas.

“We just jumped at the opportunity to come out here and help out the community and just come out here and show the love of the Lord on Easter weekend,”Curls said.

The gas giveaway began at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and they reached over 250 families within an hour.