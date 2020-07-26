Local organization collects school supplies for upcoming giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– An organization spent Saturday morning collecting school supplies for local students, as they prepare for a supplies giveaway next weekend.

Access Granted is an organization started in 2017 by Ashley Henderson, who grew up in Panama City but started her efforts in Virginia. She said she usually collects school supplies for students there annually, but she decided to bring her event to Panama City as well.

Residents and other local organizations like the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association and The Family Service Agency have donated items like pencils, notebooks, bookbags and other school supplies for local students.

Henderson said they hope to collect enough supplies to distribute to at least 300 students who need them this year.

“We know that a lot of parents, they have lost their jobs due to COVID, we also still have displaced families due to Hurricane Michael, so we’re just trying to do everything we can to help,” Henderson said.

She said they will be holding their drive-through supplies giveaway on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Henderson said they will still be accepting donations all week, and continue to need new and used tablets or laptops if anyone has any to donate.

People looking to donate supplies can call 850-303-8280 or drop them off at the giveaway on August 1st.