Local non-profit ‘Save the Closet’ to donate to Kentucky tornado victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– One local organization hopes you will truly embody the saying, “Out with the old, in with the new.” Save the Closet, works on getting new and gently-used clothes in the hands of those that need them. They also have a boutique full of gently-used items, so once you donate, you can purchase your “new” items.

“It’s a full circle of giving,” said Save the Closet Founder, Katy Lingle Pinson.

After Hurricane Michael, Pinson saw a need for clothes in the community. So she started Save the Closet in a parking lot with bins and tarps, working to put clothes in the hands of people who lost their homes, livelihoods and much of their belongings.

“This was a way to do donations with dignity, as opposed to just receiving items donated items in a garbage bag. It gives those that we help an experience to feel good,” she said.

Now three years later, she has worked to do 43 giveaways and serve other areas impacted by natural disasters.

“We have been able to help over 12,000 people in 5 states,” she said.

Her next venture will be visiting the Mayfield, Kentucky area to help impacted tornado victims, and she’s calling on the community to pitch in and help.

“If you can please donate warm weather clothes and closed-toed shoes,” she said.

Someone will be present 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday to collect donations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday is when the boutique is open. Save the Closet is located 12202 Hutchison Blvd., #400 in Panama City Beach. The group also has drop-off bins at their location that are available 24/7 for those who want to donate.

Save the Closet is also looking for volunteers so if you would like to help, please contact them here.