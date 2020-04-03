Local non-profit offers zero contact food pick up drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Families across the county were able to get their groceries for free on Friday during a food drive.

A Hand Up International is a local non-profit organization who’s been serving the community for 10 years now.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, they are doing what they can to help those who may be struggling, as they set up a drive thru food drive on Friday.

The drive was split up into three sections; residents were given a sign-up sheet to fill out detailing the size of their family, then they dropped the paper in a box for a volunteer to only look at. That volunteer then told those in section three how much food the person needed.

Residents then drove to the front, a box of food was placed in their trunks and they were off.

The system, organizers say, is to not only keep the residents safe but also the volunteers.

Volunteers also wore face masks and gloves as an extra precaution.

Founder and CEO, Jeanette Best says they also made special boxes of food for senior citizens.

“They are very vulnerable so don’t ask them to come, we have volunteers that come and pick up the senior boxes to the seniors so the seniors are never exposed but yet we make sure they’re taken care of,” Best said.

Best says they try to hold these drives twice a week, as long as the supply is there. She says anyone who wants to be notified when they have them can sign up to do so on their website. Click on the ‘Get Help’ tab to sign up.

Learn more about the event and also the organization in the interview below with Best.