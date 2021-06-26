Local non-profit hosts free health screening fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — DADSRA and Panama City Quality of Life hosted a health fair for the people in the community to have easier access to multiple health care providers all in one place.

DASDRA Executive Director Michelle Clay said because they saw more people staying home and missing regular screenings during the pandemic they wanted to provide a one-stop-shop for people to get caught up on their medical care.

“We thought we would give people the opportunity to come out get screenings from Gulf Coast Medical Center, and blood donation at the blood bus, to give people a reason to get out and have a good time and focus on their health,” Clay said.

Residents had the opportunity to get caught up on heart, blood pressure, and vision screenings.

The first time event also featured a mobile dental unit from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County and a blood bus for anyone who wanted to donate.



Clay said her goal was to provide services people may have missed out during COVID-19.

DADSRA was formed in 2010 to aid and assist Panama City. They helped during Hurricane Michael and have continued to provide the community with services during hard times.

The President of DADSRA, Anthony Bryant, said he hopes to bring back some normalcy to the city.

“The pandemic has created a lasting effect to the community and that’s why we are here today supporting with the health fair,” Bryant said.

The Bay County Vet Center was another one of the providers at the event offering information on veteran counseling.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastor, Parnell Smith, said he was happy to host the event at his church.

“We thought it necessary for our community to come out and meet with some health care officials get tested and give blood and enjoy this outing,” Smith said.

