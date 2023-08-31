PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rebuild Bay County is collecting donations and making disaster kits to provide for Idalia communities.

They’re looking for specific relief items like water, flashlights, and cleaning supplies. They’re hoping to avoid items that won’t be beneficial to those trying to recover from the hurricane.

“Donation management is like the second disaster,” said Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson. “What happens is a lot of times you get a bunch of stuff that we may not need for that specific disaster and that stresses the organizations that are receiving those because now they have to manage those donations, they have to store them.”

You can drop off donations at Messiah Lutheran Church on Highway 390. For more information, click here.