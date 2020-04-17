Local musicians finding ways to play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Social distancing guidelines have limited bars and restaurants to take-out orders only, but the restricted operations impact far more than the locations and employees themselves.

Artists and musicians who normally would gig and perform live music now have to find ways to adjust to venues closing down, but News 13 This Morning learned from local musicians about what they’re doing to keep playing.

Anthony Peebles and The Will Thompson Band joined the show via video chat to explain how they have taken concerts to a virtual format and seen continued support from the community.

The Will Thompson Band also mentioned an upcoming concert available for anyone to watch Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. Find out more using the band’s Facebook page.

Find out more from each artist in their individual segments.

Anthony Peebles joins the morning show in the segment above.

The Will Thompson Band joins the morning show in the segment above.